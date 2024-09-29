You are here: HomeSports2024 09 29Article 1987217

Sports News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanafa

BA RFA Ordinary Congress to take place on October 3

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The BA RFA is preparing to hold its Ordinary Congress on Thursday, October 3, 2024 The BA RFA is preparing to hold its Ordinary Congress on Thursday, October 3, 2024

The Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association (BA RFA) is set to conduct its Ordinary Congress on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at the Suncity Imperial Lodge, commencing at 10:00 am.

Under the leadership of BA RFA Chairman Dr. Charles Osei Antoh, this Congress is a significant event in the BA RFA calendar, marking the start of discussions that will influence the 2024/25 football season in the region.

Key participants, including club representatives, referees, and other members of the football community, will gather to address important matters impacting regional football.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment