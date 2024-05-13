Baba Alhassan wins Romanian league title with FCSB

Sports News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Baba Alhassan, the Ghanaian midfielder, has proven to be an essential player for FCSB, playing a pivotal role in the team's successful campaign that resulted in them clinching the Romanian Liga 1 title.



Alhassan's remarkable journey with FCSB commenced when he transferred from Hermannstadt in January of this year.



Throughout the season, he consistently showcased outstanding performances, garnering praise and admiration not only from his fellow teammates but also from the fans.



The crucial moment for the team occurred during a tense match against CFR Cluj at their home ground over the weekend.



Despite a narrow 1-0 defeat, FCSB's fate was sealed when their closest competitors, Rapid Bucuresti, suffered a 3-2 loss against Sepsi.



This unexpected turn of events led to scenes of pure jubilation and revelry among the players and supporters.



Alhassan's significant contribution to the team's triumph cannot be emphasized enough, as he made 16 appearances and provided 3 assists for FCSB.



Having spent half of the season at Hermannstadt, Alhassan has participated in a total of 37 matches in the Romanian League this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists with one game remaining.



Indeed, Alhassan's exceptional displays have propelled him into the limelight as a promising talent in Ghanaian football, with many foreseeing a call-up to the senior national team in the near future.