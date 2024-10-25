You are here: HomeSports2024 10 25Article 1998188

Sports News of Friday, 25 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Baba Rahman: Ghana defender disappointed with PAOK’s 2-2 draw against Viktoria Plzen

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Baba Rahman Baba Rahman

Baba Abdul Rahman expressed his thoughts on PAOK's 2-2 draw with Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League.

The defender played a crucial role in the match, scoring a late equalizer to secure a point for his team.

Coming on as a substitute in the 66th minute for Juan Sastre, he found the net in the 90+3 minute

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment