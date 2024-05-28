Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch unavailable until after World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch will undergo improvements before Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic.



This decision allows the pitch managers enough time to enhance their quality before the match on June 10, 2024.



In the meantime, Ghana will train for the upcoming matches at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, starting on May 30.



As a result, the Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics fixture will be moved to the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on June 2, 2024.