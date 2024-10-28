Ballon d'Or 2024: Rodri, Yamal, Bonmati, and other top award winners celebrated

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

The 2024 Ballon d'Or awards night in Paris highlighted an impressive showing for Spanish talent, with Manchester City’s Rodri claiming the coveted Ballon d'Or as the world's best male footballer.



Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, just 17, dazzled by winning the Kopa Trophy as the top Under-21 player, while Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati retained her title as the best women's footballer.





Spain’s success spanned multiple categories, although national team coach Luis de la Fuente was passed over for the coaching award in favor of Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti.



Ancelotti, notably absent from the ceremony along with his Real Madrid team, took home Men’s Coach of the Year honors after a stellar season with a La Liga and Champions League double.



Emma Hayes of Chelsea was recognized as Women’s Coach of the Year for her exceptional work in English football, securing a fifth Women’s Super League title.



Both Barcelona and Real Madrid continued their dominance, with Barcelona claiming Women's Club of the Year following their quadruple success, while Madrid was awarded Men’s Club of the Year.



Other awards included the Gerd Muller Trophy, which went jointly to Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, each netting 52 goals across club and international play. Kane, attending the ceremony, expressed gratitude to his Bayern Munich teammates and reflected on his successful first year in Germany.



Meanwhile, Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa secured the Lev Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper for the second year running, recognizing his heroics both in club play and Argentina’s Copa America win.



Lamine Yamal’s breakout year featured prominently as he led Spain’s youth on the international stage and impressed with his creative play for Barcelona, contributing to 16 goals last season.



His swift rise through the ranks of world football has made him one of the most celebrated young stars globally, with the Kopa Trophy marking the latest achievement in his early career.