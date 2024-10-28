You are here: HomeSports2024 10 28Article 1999622

Ballon d'Or 2024: Rodri, Yamal, Bonmati, and other top award winners celebrated

The 2024 Ballon d'Or awards night in Paris highlighted an impressive showing for Spanish talent, with Manchester City’s Rodri claiming the coveted Ballon d'Or as the world's best male footballer.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, just 17, dazzled by winning the Kopa Trophy as the top Under-21 player, while Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati retained her title as the best women's footballer.


