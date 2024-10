Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ademola Lookman, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Atalanta forward, has achieved a notable 14th position in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, marking his first nomination in this prestigious award.



His nomination came after he played a pivotal role in guiding Atalanta to their inaugural European title, notably scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.



This 14th-place



Read full article.finish underscores Lookman's exceptional season, making his debut on the Ballon d’Or list particularly significant.