Bamba tributes planned for Cardiff v Leeds game

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: BBC

Cardiff City is organizing a tribute for defender Sol Bamba in conjunction with their Championship home match against Leeds United on Saturday, September 21.



The ex-Cardiff player and coach passed away on Saturday at the age of 39, following his hospitalization in Turkey, where he served as the technical director for Adanaspor.



Bamba, who began his playing career at Paris St-Germain, captained Leeds and played for various clubs including Dunfermline, Hibernian, Leicester, Trabzonspor, Palermo, and Middlesbrough.