Bank of Africa supports National Chief Imam for Ramadan

The Bank of Africa (BoA) has made a generous donation of assorted items and money to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, in support of the Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan.



The donation, which included bags of rice, gallons of oil, cartons of milk, soft drinks, tea, and Milo, was presented on the premises of the Islamic Cleric’s Palace in Accra last Sunday.



Leading the delegation from BoA was the Managing Director, Abderrahmane Belbachir, accompanied by management and staff. The donation was followed by an iftar, providing an opportunity for the bank to engage with current and potential customers and build strong business networks.



Mr. Belbachir expressed the bank's pride in supporting the Muslim community during Ramadan, emphasizing their commitment to serving all customers regardless of background. He highlighted Ramadan as a time for reflection, spiritual growth, and generosity, urging everyone to remember those less fortunate and extend a helping hand.



Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, the Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, expressed gratitude for the donation, stating that it would greatly enhance the Chief Imam's ability to support those in need.



He emphasized the importance of such gestures in strengthening relationships and attracting potential clients to the bank, especially among young Muslim entrepreneurs.



The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ghana, Imane Ouaadil, noted the significance of Ramadan as a time of shared humanity and hope. She highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by Muslims, particularly in Gaza, and called for continued support and compassion during this holy month.