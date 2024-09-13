Barca's Yamal: Reaching Messi's level 'impossible'

Sports News of Friday, 13 September 2024

Source: ESPN

Lamine Yamal, the teenage talent from Barcelona and Spain, expressed his desire to carve out his own identity in football, stating that comparisons to Lionel Messi are unjust as achieving that level is unattainable.



Yamal gained significant attention in the soccer community due to his impressive performances at Barcelona, where he made history as the youngest scorer in LaLiga last October.



His profile further soared this summer after contributing to Spain's victory at the 2024 European Championship.