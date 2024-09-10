Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus in race to sign Thomas Partey next summer - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: Footballghana

Numerous reports indicate that European clubs are preparing to pursue Thomas Partey in the upcoming summer transfer window.



The Ghanaian midfielder is in the last year of his contract with Arsenal, having transferred from Atletico Madrid in 2020.



Partey arrived at the Gunners with a strong reputation, having established himself as a top-tier midfielder under Diego Simeone.



However, his time in north London has been marred by injuries, leading to inconsistency in his performance. Over the last four seasons, the 31-year-old has been sidelined for 80 matches due to ten different injuries affecting both club and country.