Barcelona President takes charge of club's pursuit to sign Spanish-Ghanaian Nico Williams

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Source: Football Ghana

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has intensified the club's efforts to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, despite the player's resistance to leaving his current team.



Williams, who has a €58 million release clause, has been a standout performer in La Liga and gained international recognition with Spain at Euro 2024.



Although Barcelona had seemingly shifted their focus to Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig, Laporta has personally taken over negotiations, sidelining sporting director Deco.



He remains determined to secure Williams, believing a deal is still possible, and may subtly warn the player that this could be a unique chance to join Barcelona.