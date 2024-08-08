Barcelona President takes charge of club's pursuit to sign Spanish-Ghanaian Nico Williams

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has assumed responsibility for the club's efforts to acquire Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to navigating the ongoing transfer negotiations.



Williams has emerged as Barcelona's foremost target this summer, showcasing impressive performances in La Liga since 2022 and gaining recognition on the international stage with Spain during Euro 2024.



possesses a €58 million release clause in his contract; however, he has thus far resisted Barcelona's overtures. Initially, it was thought that only a significant change of heart would prompt Williams to depart from Athletic Club this season.



Athletic Club has maintained a calm demeanor regarding the situation, concentrating on developing an attractive project to persuade Williams and other players to remain with the club.



While Barcelona appeared to have redirected their attention towards Dani Olmo and successfully secured a deal for the RB Leipzig player, recent reports from SPORT suggest that Laporta continues to pursue Williams.



The president has reportedly chosen to bypass sporting director Deco in order to personally reconnect with Williams.



Laporta, who harbors a keen interest in Williams, is believed to consider a deal still attainable with a targeted strategy. He may even convey a subtle message to Williams’ representatives, indicating that this could be a unique opportunity to join Barcelona.