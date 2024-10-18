Barcelona Sporting Director Deco comes out with surprising contradiction of President Joan Laporta

Sports News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Barcelona President Joan Laporta expressed dissatisfaction with the way the Spanish national team handled the fitness of young star Lamine Yamal during their international duties.



Laporta’s criticism came after Yamal returned from Spain’s recent games with fitness issues, raising concerns about how the 16-year-old was managed while representing the national team.



He emphasized the importance of safeguarding



Read full articlethe player’s health, especially given his age and potential, and hinted at better coordination between the club and the national team to avoid such situations in the future.



According to Cadena SER, the Spanish national team staff strongly denied Barcelona President Joan Laporta's accusations regarding Lamine Yamal’s injury. The team clarified that after the Denmark match, they consulted with Yamal about his condition and mutually agreed to release him.



At no point did they pressure him to stay with the Spain squad. The staff emphasized that their decision was based on Yamal’s wellbeing and fitness concerns, countering Laporta's claims of mishandling the player.



Deco praised Lamine Yamal, likening his potential to legends like Lionel Messi and Andrés Iniesta.



He emphasized Yamal's unique talent and his promising future at Barcelona. Deco expressed his delight in having Yamal at the club, noting that the young star is creating his own legacy at Barça.



With comparisons to some of the club’s greatest players, Deco believes Yamal has all the qualities to become a key figure for Barcelona in the years to come.