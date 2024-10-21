You are here: HomeSports2024 10 21Article 1996589

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona add sixth injury to treatment table for Bayern Munich clash in Champions League

Barcelona has been performing strongly in La Liga this season, despite facing numerous injuries.

With Gavi, Fermin Lopez, and Dani Olmo returning for the match against Sevilla, Hansi Flick unfortunately lost Eric Garcia.

Garcia was sidelined due to a thigh strain sustained during the warm-up, leading to Ansu Fati stepping into the starting lineup.

Reports indicate that Garcia will not be available for the upcoming Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, but he may be a viable option for the Clasico against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

