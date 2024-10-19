You are here: HomeSports2024 10 19Article 1995599

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona and Bayern Munich could rival Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Trent Alexander-Arnold Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid is optimistic about finalizing a free transfer for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in 2025.

The club is said to be negotiating with the England star regarding a potential move.

Alexander-Arnold's contract at Anfield expires at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, and Liverpool is not considering a January transfer.

Recent reports suggest that Liverpool has accepted the likelihood of losing the defender at the end of the season as Real Madrid advances in their pursuit.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment