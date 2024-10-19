Barcelona and Bayern Munich could rival Real Madrid for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid is optimistic about finalizing a free transfer for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in 2025.



The club is said to be negotiating with the England star regarding a potential move.



Alexander-Arnold's contract at Anfield expires at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, and Liverpool is not considering a January transfer.



Recent reports suggest that Liverpool has accepted the likelihood of losing the defender at the end of the season as Real Madrid advances in their pursuit.