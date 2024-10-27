Barcelona attacking trio lead Manchester City in Europe’s goal table

Sports News of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Barcelona continues to raise the bar this season as they consistently find the back of the net for La Blaugrana.



This weekend, the Catalan giants solidified their position at the top of La Liga with an impressive 4-0 victory over Real Madrid in El Clasico.



The triumph in the capital highlights their potential to secure a major



Read full articletitle this season, as their offensive play wreaks havoc across Europe.



Veteran forward Robert Lewandowski scored twice in quick succession during the second half, leaving the hosts in shock, while his teammates Lamine Yamal and Raphinha each contributed a goal late in the match.



Lewandowski now leads the La Liga scoring charts with 14 goals, followed by Lamine Yamal with 5 and Raphinha, who has 6.



In total, the trio has amassed 33 goals across all competitions, with 25 of those coming in the league, placing them at the top of the ‘European Top 5’ scoring table, ahead of Manchester City and Bayern Munich's leading scorers.



In contrast, City's top three scorers have a combined total of 16 goals in league play, with Erling Haaland contributing 11.