You are here: HomeSports2024 09 21Article 1984268

Sports News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick backs calls for FIFA match reduction

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Hansi Flick Hansi Flick

Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick has joined the increasing number of individuals expressing frustration regarding the match schedule for the 2024/25 season.

As the UEFA Champions League commences this week, the issue continues to be a prominent topic of discussion, particularly as the season intensifies.

The prospect of some players potentially participating in more than 70 competitive matches by the conclusion of next summer has sparked widespread apprehension.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment