You are here: HomeSports2024 09 26Article 1986248

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona can register Wojciech Szczesny for Champions League games

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Wojciech Szczesny Wojciech Szczesny

Barcelona is poised to sign former Poland, Juventus, and Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on a free transfer in the near future.

The club has received Szczesny's approval and is negotiating with Juventus to resolve a €2 million payment owed to him.

Szczesny has resumed his fitness training as of Monday, realizing that he might be a candidate for the Catalan team.

He is currently training in Marbella while waiting for the deal to be finalized. His aim is to regain his fitness quickly, targeting a return for their match against Sevilla after the international break.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment