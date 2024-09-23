You are here: HomeSports2024 09 23Article 1984919

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona confirm surgery for Marc-Andre ter Stegen less than 24 hours after knee injury

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Barcelona is set to act swiftly regarding Marc-Andre ter Stegen's severe injury, with the German goalkeeper scheduled for surgery on Monday afternoon, as announced by the club.

The 32-year-old fell to the ground in pain after catching a ball during the match against Villarreal and was promptly taken off the field on a stretcher.

His distress indicated the seriousness of the injury, suggesting a lengthy recovery period, potentially sidelining him for the remainder of the season, with April being the earliest he might return.

