Barcelona considering shock renewal for experienced captain

Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Brazilian winger Raphinha has finally established himself as a vital member of Barcelona, showcasing impressive performances at the season's outset. The club is reportedly contemplating a new contract for him.



As reported by Catalan newspaper Sport, Barcelona is looking into extending Raphinha's contract, which is set to expire in 2027. While there is ample time for negotiations, the club's satisfaction with his contributions and dedication is evident.



Initially, Raphinha was among the players expected to be sold during the summer transfer window, but he declined all incoming offers. A decision regarding his future will be made next summer, although the current sentiment suggests he will remain with the club for the foreseeable future.