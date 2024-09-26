Barcelona directors to meet with Joan Laporta today to finalise 2023-24 accounts – profits expected

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is set to conduct a board meeting today to discuss their financial performance from the previous season.



The Blaugrana will convene with President Joan Laporta to establish the budgets for the current campaign.



Laporta has indicated to the press that the club is on track to achieve a profit from last season, as they work to recover from the financial impact of the pandemic and the renovations at Camp Nou.



According to MD, today's meeting will finalize last season's accounts and outline the budgets for the upcoming season.