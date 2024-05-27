Barcelona ended the La Liga season with four wins but still finished 10 points behind Real Madrid

Sports News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Xavi's tenure as Barcelona manager concluded with a 2-1 victory over Sevilla in the final La Liga match of the season. Fermin Lopez netted the decisive goal and celebrated with the departing boss, who received news of his dismissal on Friday.



The visitors took an early lead through Robert Lewandowski, but Youssef En-Nesyri equalized for Sevilla.



Barcelona had already secured second place in the league, trailing behind champions Real Madrid, while Sevilla finished the season in 14th position.



Xavi, a former Spanish midfielder, initially announced his departure from the Nou Camp in January but was convinced to stay by club president Joan Laporta in April.