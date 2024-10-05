Barcelona establish plan for Lionel Messi’s return in 125th anniversary celebrations

Sports News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona will mark their 125th anniversary in 2024, with a significant event planned for November 29.



The club aims to invite several prominent figures to join in the festivities.



Preparations for the celebration have been in progress for the past few years.



While Barcelona initially anticipated returning to the newly renovated Spotify Camp Nou for the event, that timeline has now been extended to April 2025 at the earliest.



Despite this delay, a gala celebration will still occur on the scheduled date.