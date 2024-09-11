Barcelona explain decision to pass on Nico Williams despite summer pursuit

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Barcelona has explained their choice not to pursue Nico Williams, despite their interest during the summer transfer window.



The Athletic Bilbao winger gained significant attention due to his exceptional performances for both his club and the national team.



His talent attracted interest from several top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.



However, Barcelona ultimately found themselves unable to fulfill the financial requirements necessary to sign Williams. Deco, the club's Sporting Director, has provided insight into the rationale behind this decision.