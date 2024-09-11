You are here: HomeSports2024 09 11Article 1980185

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Barcelona explain decision to pass on Nico Williams despite summer pursuit

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nico Williams was one of Spain's best players as they won the European Championship this year. Nico Williams was one of Spain's best players as they won the European Championship this year.

Barcelona has explained their choice not to pursue Nico Williams, despite their interest during the summer transfer window.

The Athletic Bilbao winger gained significant attention due to his exceptional performances for both his club and the national team.

His talent attracted interest from several top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

However, Barcelona ultimately found themselves unable to fulfill the financial requirements necessary to sign Williams. Deco, the club's Sporting Director, has provided insight into the rationale behind this decision.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment