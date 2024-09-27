You are here: HomeSports2024 09 27Article 1986635

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona face fan ban and fine from UEFA for Nazi banner

Barcelona has faced sanctions from UEFA due to a banner that referenced Adolf Hitler, the infamous Nazi leader and architect of the Holocaust.

The banner, displayed in the away section at Stade Louis II last week, read "Flick heil," a phrase echoing a greeting from Hitler's era.

According to Relevo, UEFA has imposed a €10,000 fine on the club and prohibited them from selling away tickets for their next match.

As a result, Barcelona will not have their fans present during their upcoming game against Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) in Belgrade on November 6th.

