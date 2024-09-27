Barcelona face fan ban and fine from UEFA for Nazi banner

Sports News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona has faced sanctions from UEFA due to a banner that referenced Adolf Hitler, the infamous Nazi leader and architect of the Holocaust.



The banner, displayed in the away section at Stade Louis II last week, read "Flick heil," a phrase echoing a greeting from Hitler's era.



According to Relevo, UEFA has imposed a €10,000 fine on the club and prohibited them from selling away tickets for their next match.



As a result, Barcelona will not have their fans present during their upcoming game against Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) in Belgrade on November 6th.