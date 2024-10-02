You are here: HomeSports2024 10 02Article 1988654

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny reveals Robert Lewandowski phone call was crucial to signing

Barcelona announced the acquisition of Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny on Wednesday afternoon, securing the 34-year-old on a one-year contract.

Although Szczesny had announced his retirement last month, he expressed enthusiasm about the new challenge in his initial remarks as a Blaugrana player.

Szczesny has been brought in as a temporary substitute for the injured Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who suffered a tendon tear in his knee two weekends ago. The Catalan club was permitted to utilize 80% of his salary to facilitate the signing of a replacement.

