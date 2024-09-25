Barcelona have long-term Marc-Andre ter Stegen in mind

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona appears set to acquire a seasoned goalkeeper to fill the void left by injured captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is expected to be sidelined for the majority, if not the entirety, of this season.



This situation has sparked concerns regarding the German's long-term prospects with the team.



The 32-year-old has undergone three surgeries in the past four years, leading to considerable absences, and there is uncertainty about his recovery. By the time he returns, he will be 33 years old.