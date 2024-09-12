Barcelona have paid out €43m in variables for major signing

Sports News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

During the latter part of Josep Maria Bartomeu's presidency, Barcelona faced significant criticism, particularly regarding their financial issues, which current President Joan Laporta has attributed to Bartomeu's management.



While transfer fees generally increase over time, Bartomeu was responsible for four of the five priciest signings in the club's history, none of which have been universally regarded as successes.



The combined cost of Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho, and Antoine Griezmann reached €445 million before bonuses, with only de Jong remaining at the club due to his commitment.



Among these players, Dembele has sparked the most debate, and according to a report from BILD, he is now recognized as Barcelona's most expensive signing ever.