Barcelona identify 19-year-old Frenchman as one of three January options to replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is exploring their options following the news that captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be sidelined for most, if not the entire season.



It appears they are likely to seek a replacement, but it remains uncertain whether they will pursue a signing in January or opt for a free agent right away.



Should they choose to go the free agent route, Keylor Navas and Claudio Bravo, who recently expressed willingness to return from retirement, are the most appealing candidates for Barcelona, according to Sport.



The club has three potential names in consideration if they decide to delay their decision.