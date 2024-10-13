Barcelona in the dark over injured player’s recovery as concerns grow

Sports News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona has faced multiple injury setbacks in the early part of the season, with notable players such as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Marc Bernal suffering serious knee ligament injuries. Among those affected, the condition of Andreas Christensen appears to be the most alarming.



Christensen participated as a substitute in Barcelona's season opener against Valencia; however, he has not played since that match. The club has announced that he will undergo conservative treatment for a persistent Achilles issue, but no specific timeline for his recovery has been provided, according to Sport.



Initially, it was anticipated that Christensen would be back in action following the current international break, but this now seems unlikely. Additionally, a portion of his salary was allocated to register Dani Olmo during the summer transfer window, which may also influence the timing of his return to the field.