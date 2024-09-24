You are here: HomeSports2024 09 24Article 1985414

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona initiate talks with multiple free agents goalkeepers following Marc-Andre ter Stegen injury

Barcelona has made the decision to acquire a goalkeeper to address Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s injury. They are not planning to postpone this move until January.

The club has shown interest in players such as Guillaume Restes and Alvaro Valles, but those signings would require waiting until January.

Instead, they can sign an unattached goalkeeper within the next four weeks under La Liga's emergency injury regulations, utilizing 80% of ter Stegen’s salary for this purpose.

