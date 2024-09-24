You are here: HomeSports2024 09 24Article 1985165

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona intend to go for Nico Williams next summer – shirt number in mind

Barcelona was unable to finalize a transfer for Nico Williams this summer, despite strong connections to the Athletic Club player.

Reports from Catalonia indicate that the club plans to pursue the 22-year-old again next summer.

Although Williams seemed to reject the opportunity to join Barcelona, there were concerns regarding the club's capacity to fulfill his €58 million release clause.

However, Sport reports that Williams had initially shown interest in a transfer to the Blaugrana but set conditions that the club could not accommodate.

