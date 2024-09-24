Barcelona intend to go for Nico Williams next summer – shirt number in mind

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona was unable to finalize a transfer for Nico Williams this summer, despite strong connections to the Athletic Club player.



Reports from Catalonia indicate that the club plans to pursue the 22-year-old again next summer.



Although Williams seemed to reject the opportunity to join Barcelona, there were concerns regarding the club's capacity to fulfill his €58 million release clause.



However, Sport reports that Williams had initially shown interest in a transfer to the Blaugrana but set conditions that the club could not accommodate.