Barcelona interested in latest Argentinian talent as 15-year-old impresses scouts

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is among several elite clubs actively scouting the Latin American market for promising young talents and believes they have discovered another potential star.



Argentinian prodigy Felipe Esquivel shone at the under-15 South American Championships.



Identifying top talents in Argentina is relatively straightforward, as many have come from River Plate, which is also where Esquivel hails from.



He is a smaller, technically skilled forward who predominantly uses his left foot. At just 15 years old, he is capable of playing on either wing and is particularly noted for his skill in taking on defenders.