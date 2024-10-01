Barcelona join Real Madrid, Liverpool and two more in pursuit of 18-year-old defender

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Madrid has been a key player in acquiring young Brazilian talents in recent years, but they face increasing competition. The latest emerging talent is Vitor Reis, a central defender from Palmeiras.



At just 18 years old, Reis is already a regular starter for O Verdao and has attracted interest from Los Blancos for several weeks. However, The Athletic (via Sport) now reports that he is also on the radar of Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea, with Barcelona showing interest as well.



Reis undoubtedly possesses the skills that top clubs desire, and Palmeiras will be pleased to have set a €100m release clause for him.