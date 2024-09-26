Barcelona links to 20-year-old forward shut down – ‘It’s absolutely not true’

Sports News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Barcelona appeared eager to strengthen their number nine position by signing Vitor Roque for €30 million in January.



However, the situation has changed, as the Brazilian is now on loan at Real Betis for the season.



Meanwhile, star striker Robert Lewandowski turns 36 this year, highlighting the urgency for the Blaugrana to address this position.



Recently, they have been linked with Jhon Duran, a 20-year-old striker from Aston Villa, who is currently performing well but faces competition from Ollie Watkins for a starting role.