Barcelona make €7m saving as former player’s unfair dismissal appeal rejected by Supreme Court

Sports News of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

In the past three years, Barcelona has been involved in a legal dispute with their ex-player, Matheus Fernandes.



The 26-year-old joined the club in January 2020, but after struggling to make an impact, his contract was terminated 18 months later, with the club citing his lack of "physical, technical level and attitude" as reasons for the decision.



Following the termination, Fernandes launched an unfair dismissal lawsuit, initially seeking €14.8 million. Although he won the first ruling, the amount was reduced to €7.7 million. Barcelona subsequently appealed to the High Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), resulting in the compensation being further decreased to €731,000.