Sports News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Barcelona has reportedly made contact with Alphonso Davies, a target for Real Madrid, who is set to become a free agent next summer.



The Canadian left-back has impressed with his performances at Bayern Munich, drawing interest from several top clubs.



Barcelona's proactive approach indicates their intent to strengthen their squad, especially in the left-back position.







Read full article/> This development adds to the competitive landscape as both clubs vie for the talented player's signature.