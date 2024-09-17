Barcelona meet with agents of 19-year-old playmaker – will join first-team dynamics after new deal

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona has effectively utilized the La Masia talent pipeline in recent seasons and is now focused on securing the future of another young player.



Unai Hernandez, a winger for Barca Atletic, is set to become a free agent next summer, prompting the club to take steps to retain him.



The discussions regarding Hernandez's contract have been ongoing, with progress being made gradually.



According to Jijantes, a meeting was held on Monday to further these negotiations, with hopes of finalizing the contract by the end of the year.