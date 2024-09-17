You are here: HomeSports2024 09 17Article 1982540

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona meet with agents of 19-year-old playmaker – will join first-team dynamics after new deal

Unai Hernandez

Barcelona has effectively utilized the La Masia talent pipeline in recent seasons and is now focused on securing the future of another young player.

Unai Hernandez, a winger for Barca Atletic, is set to become a free agent next summer, prompting the club to take steps to retain him.

The discussions regarding Hernandez's contract have been ongoing, with progress being made gradually.

According to Jijantes, a meeting was held on Monday to further these negotiations, with hopes of finalizing the contract by the end of the year.

