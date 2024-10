Sports News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Barcelona reportedly held a meeting with Real Madrid’s transfer target, Alphonso Davies, the day after engaging in talks with another club interested in the Bayern Munich left-back.



The move signals Barcelona’s ambition to secure the services of the Canadian star, whose contract with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2025.



The interest from both Barcelona and



Real Madrid is expected to create a competitive situation as both clubs look to strengthen their squads with the highly sought-after defender.