Barcelona midfielder makes public plea for coach to return and declares Manchester City forward ideal signing

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado expressed his enthusiasm for the potential return of Thiago Alcantara, a former star of Liverpool and Bayern Munich.



Thiago began the preseason with Barcelona, serving on the coaching staff and assisting manager Hansi Flick, utilizing his fluency in German, Spanish, and English, along with his extensive experience with the club and under Flick's guidance.



However, he had to leave for England due to tax issues and did not secure a permanent deal with Barcelona, departing just before the team's first official match. There are rumors about his possible return.