Barcelona ‘not convinced’ by Marc-Andre ter Stegen alternatives – here are their immediate options

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is once again facing a setback as Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a severe knee injury during their 5-1 victory against Villarreal.



It was evident that ter Stegen's knee was severely damaged, prompting the club to evaluate their goalkeeping alternatives.



Inaki Pena came on as his replacement, having previously stepped in for ter Stegen for three months last season.



Additionally, young keepers Ander Astralaga and Diego Kochen are potential options, although Kochen is currently sidelined for a month due to his own injury.



Reports from Cadena SER indicate that the club lacks confidence in any of the available goalkeeping choices.