Source: Football-espana

Barcelona present green shirt for new third kit

Barcelona has unveiled their third kit for the current season, a month after the season commenced and merely two days following the debut of their away kit.

This light green design, adorned with shades of faded green, marks a unique addition in celebration of their 125th anniversary.

The Blaugrana may introduce this kit during their inaugural Champions League match on Thursday against AS Monaco at the Stade Louis II. Notably, the new shirt showcases a rotated Nike logo, which is oriented upwards instead of to the right.

