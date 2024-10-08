Barcelona provide update on Spotify Camp Nou return as €100m economic loss is revealed

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

For the past 16 months, the Spotify Camp Nou has been under reconstruction. During this time, Barcelona has been playing their home games at the Estadi Olímpic in Montjuïc, with hopes of returning to their stadium soon.



On Monday, the club held a press conference to address various aspects of the ongoing project. Elena Fort, the vice-president, confirmed that the goal remains to return by the end of 2024, with an initial capacity set at 66% (according to MD).



“We are aiming for a return by the end of the year, but there are many factors to consider. The specific date will need to be adjusted. We anticipate that the project will be completed by the summer of 2026.”