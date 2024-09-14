You are here: HomeSports2024 09 14Article 1981217

Source: BBC

Barcelona reject Arsenal's world-record Walsh bid

Keira Walsh has made 77 appearances for England Keira Walsh has made 77 appearances for England

Arsenal's attempt to secure England midfielder Keira Walsh with a record-breaking offer was rejected just before the Women's Super League transfer window closed.

The 27-year-old, who has one year left on her contract with Barcelona, was not made available for transfer by the European champions.

Spanish media reported that Arsenal's offer amounted to £930,000.

Barcelona had until Monday to identify a replacement, coinciding with the closing of Spain's Liga F transfer window, while the WSL window ended at 23:00 BST on Friday.

