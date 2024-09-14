Barcelona reject Arsenal's world-record Walsh bid

Sports News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: BBC

Arsenal's attempt to secure England midfielder Keira Walsh with a record-breaking offer was rejected just before the Women's Super League transfer window closed.



The 27-year-old, who has one year left on her contract with Barcelona, was not made available for transfer by the European champions.



Spanish media reported that Arsenal's offer amounted to £930,000.



Barcelona had until Monday to identify a replacement, coinciding with the closing of Spain's Liga F transfer window, while the WSL window ended at 23:00 BST on Friday.