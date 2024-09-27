You are here: HomeSports2024 09 27Article 1986527

Barcelona rule out move for Wojciech Szczesny alternatives as negotiations stall

Barcelona has opted to pursue a free agent goalkeeper to fill the void left by Marc-Andre ter Stegen's long-term injury. If they are unable to finalize a deal for Wojciech Szczesny, the club may consider waiting until January to find an alternative.

Szczesny, who recently announced his retirement, has expressed willingness to return to play for Barcelona. Currently, negotiations are underway regarding his exit package from Juventus, but progress is stalled due to one of Szczesny's conditions.

He has stated that he will only join Barcelona if assured of the starting position, while the club has proposed that he compete with Inaki Pena, who has been endorsed by Hansi Flick as the preferred choice for the number one spot.

