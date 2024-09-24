Barcelona’s Inaki Pena annoyed by replacement rumours ahead of Hansi Flick meeting with Deco

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Barcelona is once again facing a significant injury challenge, as Marc-Andre ter Stegen is anticipated to miss the remainder of the season. This situation has prompted the club to reconsider their strategies for the upcoming season, leaving all possibilities open for their next steps.



Reports from Monday indicate that Hansi Flick and Sporting Director Deco have opted to pursue a new goalkeeper, though the specifics of this signing remain unclear.



According to Diario AS, the club will discuss whether to acquire a high-profile goalkeeper to challenge Inaki Pena and potentially step in for the 32-year-old ter Stegen, or to find a temporary solution until the next season.



One potential long-term candidate is 18-year-old US goalkeeper Diego Kochen; however, he is sidelined for the next month, and it may be too early for him to join the team.