Barcelona sack Xavi with Flick set to replace him

Sports News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: BBC

Barcelona has relieved manager Xavi of his duties, and former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is poised to take over.



Xavi's final match in charge will be against Sevilla in their last La Liga game of the season on Sunday.



The decision was communicated to the 44-year-old, who was under contract until 2025, during a meeting with club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco on Friday. Despite announcing his departure from Camp Nou in January, Xavi was convinced to stay by Laporta in April.



However, recent remarks by Xavi regarding the club's financial challenges reportedly upset Laporta. Barcelona expressed their gratitude to Xavi for his coaching efforts since assuming the role in 2021.