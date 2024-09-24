Barcelona select latest artist to appear on shirt against Real Madrid as part of Spotify sponsorship

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

In recent years, it has become a common practice for Barcelona to display an artist's logo on their jerseys as part of their partnership with Spotify during El Clasico matches.



The most recent artist featured was Colombian singer Karol G, who appeared on the team's shirts during their 3-2 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Barcelona is scheduled to return to the Bernabeu on the last weekend of October. Following previous collaborations with artists like the Rolling Stones, Drake, and Rosalia, reports indicate that the logo of Coldplay will be showcased during the next Clasico.



The British band, active since 1997, is set to release their tenth album on October 4th this year.