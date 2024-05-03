Barcelona shortlist Thomas Partey as summer transfer target - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 3 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Barcelona has once again shown interest in Ghanaian international Thomas Partey as they gear up for the upcoming summer transfer window.



Partey was previously considered by the club in January 2024 but was not actively pursued at that time.



Reports indicate that Barcelona is looking to potentially acquire Partey on loan, with the club's hierarchy favouring him among their shortlisted options.



Meanwhile, Arsenal is open to offers for Partey, with a price range of £20 to £25 million.



Rumours suggest that Arsenal has identified Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa as a possible replacement for Partey if he departs this summer.



Partey signed a five-year deal with Arsenal in 2020, leaving him with one year left on his contract.