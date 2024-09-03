You are here: HomeSports2024 09 03Article 1977038

Barcelona sign Ghanaian Winger Abdul Aziz Issah on loan from Dreams FC

Abdul Aziz Issah

Barcelona have officially signed Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah on loan from Dreams FC.

Issah will join Barça Atlètic, the club’s B team, for the 2024-2025 season, with an option for a permanent transfer.

His move comes after impressive trial performances, leading Barcelona to secure the young talent.

Issah is expected to travel to Barcelona shortly to join Albert Sánchez's squad.





