Barcelona sign Ghanaian Winger Abdul Aziz Issah on loan from Dreams FC

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Barcelona have officially signed Ghanaian winger Abdul Aziz Issah on loan from Dreams FC.



Issah will join Barça Atlètic, the club’s B team, for the 2024-2025 season, with an option for a permanent transfer.



His move comes after impressive trial performances, leading Barcelona to secure the young talent.



Issah is expected to travel to Barcelona shortly to join Albert Sánchez's squad.











